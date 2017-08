Samsung presenta nuevo Galaxy 8

Get the peace of mind that comes with a water-resistant #GalaxyNote8 --and S Pen. https://t.co/a0J1nEqrZ9 pic.twitter.com/VF6vSiOthm

For your eyes, face, and fingerprints only. The #GalaxyNote8 gives you more choices to unlock your phone. https://t.co/a0J1nEqrZ9 pic.twitter.com/i2DPn4thHs