Tuit de Obama tras violencia en EU, el tercero más popular

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 13 de agosto de 2017

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love..." — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 13 de agosto de 2017

"...For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." - Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 13 de agosto de 2017