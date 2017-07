Trump dice que es hora de trabajar 'constructivamente' con Rusia

The G 20 Summit was a great success for the U.S. - Explained that the U.S. must fix the many bad trade deals it has made. Will get done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 de julio de 2017

I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 de julio de 2017

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 de julio de 2017

Sanctions were not discussed at my meeting with President Putin. Nothing will be done until the Ukrainian & Syrian problems are solved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 de julio de 2017