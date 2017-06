Trump defiende su presidencia de ‘caza de brujas’ en Twitter

The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt. Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 de junio de 2017

...massive regulation cuts, 36 new legislative bills signed, great new S.C.Justice, and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Tax Cuts in works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 de junio de 2017

The new Rasmussen Poll, one of the most accurate in the 2016 Election, just out with a Trump 50% Approval Rating.That's higher than O's #'s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 de junio de 2017