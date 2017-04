Trump asegura que continúa negociación para ley sanitaria

Anybody (especially Fake News media) who thinks that Repeal & Replace of ObamaCare is dead does not know the love and strength in R Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 de abril de 2017

Talks on Repealing and Replacing ObamaCare are, and have been, going on, and will continue until such time as a deal is hopefully struck. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 de abril de 2017

The real story turns out to be SURVEILLANCE and LEAKING! Find the leakers. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 de abril de 2017