Donald Trump abandonará sus empresas

I will be holding a major news conference in New York City with my children on December 15 to discuss the fact that I will be leaving my ... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 de noviembre de 2016

great business in total in order to fully focus on running the country in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! While I am not mandated to .... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 de noviembre de 2016

do this under the law, I feel it is visually important, as President, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 de noviembre de 2016

Hence, legal documents are being crafted which take me completely out of business operations. The Presidency is a far more important task! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 de noviembre de 2016