Kendrick Lamar encabeza lista de nominados a premios MTV

El rapero lidera con ocho nominaciones con su material 'Humble'

NUEVA YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS (25/JUL/2017).- "Humble" de Kendrick Lamar le ha dado al rapero un motivo para alardear: lidera con ocho nominaciones la lista de candidatos a los Premios MTV a los Videos Musicales.

Con su éxito No. 1, Lamar compite por los honores al video del año, artista del año y mejor video de hip hop. Katy Perry y The Weeknd le siguen con cinco nominaciones cada uno, y Bruno Mars con cuatro.

La ceremonia de los VMA, como se les conoce a estos premios por sus siglas en inglés, se transmitirá en vivo el 27 de agosto desde el Forum en Inglewood, California.

Los demás postulados a video del año son "24K Magic" de Mars, "Reminder" de the Weeknd, "Scars to Your Beautiful" de Alessia Cara y "Wild Thoughts", el éxito de DJ Khaled, Rihanna y Bryson Tiller lanzado el mes pasado.

En un sorpresivo desaire, el megaéxito "Despacito" de Luis Fonsi y Daddy Yankee â€” que incluye un remix con Justin Bieber â€” no fue nominado, como tampoco "Shape of You" de Ed Sheeran. Ambas canciones encabezaron el Hot 100 de Billboard este año.

Sheeran, sin embargo, competirá por el premio al artista del año con Lamar, Mars, Ariana Grande, Lorde y the Weeknd. Este año MTV eliminó las categorías divididas por género como mejor video masculino y mejor video femenino y optó en vez por el premio al artista del año.

El video de Lamar también figura en los apartados de dirección, dirección de arte, coreografía, cinematografía y efectos visuales.

Para las nominaciones se tomaron en cuenta videos lanzados entre el 25 de junio del 2016 y el 23 de junio del 2017.

Otros candidatos son the Chainsmokers, Migos, Harry Styles, Selena Gómez, Fifth Harmony y Big Sean.



Aquí la lista completa de nominados:



VIDEO DEL AÑO

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic" (Atlantic Records)

Alessia Cara – "Scars To Your Beautiful" (Def Jam)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts" (Epic Records/We The Best)

The Weeknd – "Reminder" (XO/Republic Records)



ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)

Lorde (Republic Records)



MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Khalid (RCA Records)

Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)

SZA (TDE/RCA Records)

Young M.A (3D)

Julia Michaels (Republic Records)

Noah Cyrus (Records)



MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – "We Don’t Talk Anymore" (Atlantic Records)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts" (Epic Records/We The Best)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – "Broccoli" (Atlantic Records)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – "Closer" (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – "Feels" (Columbia Records)

Zayn & Taylor Swift – "I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" (Republic Records)



MEJOR POP

Shawn Mendes – "Treat You Better" (Island Records)

Ed Sheeran – "Shape of You" (Asylum/Atlantic Records)

Harry Styles – "Sign Of The Times" (Columbia Records)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – "Down" (Syco Music/Epic Records)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – "Chained To The Rhythm" (Capitol Records)

Miley Cyrus – "Malibu" (RCA Records)



MEJOR HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Big Sean – "Bounce Back" (Def Jam)

Chance the Rapper – "Same Drugs" (Chance the Rapper LLC)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – "Broccoli" (Atlantic Records)

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – "Bad & Boujee" (300 Entertainment)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – "I’m The One" (Epic Records/We The Best)



MEJOR DANCE

Zedd and Alessia Cara – "Stay" (Interscope)

Kygo x Selena Gomez – "It Ain’t Me" (Ultra/Interscope)

Calvin Harris – "My Way" (Columbia Records)

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and Mø – "Cold Water" (Mad Decent)

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – "Gone" (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records)



MEJOR ROCK

Coldplay – "A Head Full of Dreams" (Parlophone/Atlantic Records)

Fall Out Boy – "Young And Menace" (Island)

Twenty One Pilots – "Heavydirtysoul" (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records)

Green Day – "Bang Bang" (Warner Bros. Records)

Foo Fighters – "Run" (RCA Records)



MEJOR PELEA CONTRA EL SISTEMA

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – "Black SpiderMan" (Def Jam)

The Hamilton Mixtape – "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" (Atlantic Records)

Big Sean – "Light" (Def Jam)

Alessia Cara – "Scars To Your Beautiful" (Def Jam)

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL"

John Legend – "Surere"

(Columbia Records)



MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons – "Thunder" (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – "Castle On The Hill" (Asylum/Atlantic Records) (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – "Nobody Speak" (Mass Appeal Records LLC) (David Proctor)

Halsey – "Now or Never" (Astralwerks/Capitol) (Kristof Brandl)



MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – "Chained To The Rhythm" (Capitol Records) (Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic" (Atlantic Records) (Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – "Scars To Your Beautiful" (Def Jam) (Aaron A)

The Weeknd – "Reminder" (XO/Republic Records) (Glenn Michael)



MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic" (Atlantic Records) (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – "Bon Appetit" (Capitol Records) (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts" (Epic Records/We The Best) (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – "Reminder" (XO/Republic Records) (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)



MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest – "Dis Generation" (Epic Records) (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – "iSpy" (Atlantic Records) (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – "Chained To The Rhythm" (Capitol Records) (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles – "Sign Of The Times" (Columbia Records) (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)



MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

Kanye West – "Fade" (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – "Side To Side" (Republic Records) (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers)

Sia – "The Greatest" (Monkey Puzzle Records/RCA Records) (Ryan Hengton)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – "Down" (Syco Music/Epic Records) (Sean Bankhead)



MEJOR EDICIÓN

Future – "Mask Off" (Epic Records/Freebandz/A1) (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug – "Wyclef Jean" (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)

Lorde – "Green Light" (Republic Records) (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – "Closer" (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records) (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd – "Reminder" (XO/Republic Records) (Red Barbaza)