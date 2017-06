DiCaprio se reúne con Peña Nieto en Los Pinos

.@Mexico has focused all its efforts to prevent the extinction of this species. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) 12 de mayo de 2017

Since Feb/2015, we have eliminated one of its main causes of death: the shrimp and scale fishery, establishing a two-year ban on the area. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) 12 de mayo de 2017

Our government has also extended the protection zone to a surface three times larger than the original. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) 12 de mayo de 2017

Visit https://t.co/yhTPVC4sby to learn more about Mexico's efforts to protect the Vaquita. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) 12 de mayo de 2017