Conductor critica celulitis de Kim Kardashian

They weren't sexist at all, stop being so silly. Nobody 'celebrates' cellulite, male or female. https://t.co/Yc1xYncapN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 26 de abril de 2017

Hey, @marieclaire, you make millions out of talking about women's bodies - so pipe down, you ludicrous wastrels. https://t.co/XDLJj2fFh7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 26 de abril de 2017

So @marieclaire thinks @KimKardashian's posterior is not fair game for debate - even though she's currently selling this emoji. pic.twitter.com/nY4rwir697 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 26 de abril de 2017