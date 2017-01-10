'La La Land' recibe 11 nominaciones a los premios Bafta

La película, que arrasó en los Globos de Oro, competirá a Mejor Película con 'I, Daniel Blake', 'Arrival', 'Manchester By The Sea', y 'Moonlight'

LONDRES, INGLATERRA (10/ENE/2017).- El musical "La La Land" se erigió hoy como gran favorito de los premios Bafta británicos con un total de once nominaciones, entre ellas a los galardones de mejor película y mejor director.

La cinta estadounidense, gran triunfadora en la última edición de los Globos de Oro, competirá en la categoría de mejor filme con "I, Daniel Blake", del británico Ken Loach, "Arrival", "Manchester By The Sea" y "Moonlight", según anunció la organización.

En el apartado de mejor director, aspiran al Bafta Damien Chazelle, por "La La Land"; Loach, con "I, Daniel Blake"; Denis Villeneuve, por "Arrival"; Kenneth Lonergan, con "Manchester By The Sea" y Tom Ford, por la producción "Nocturnal Animals".



Los aspirantes al galardón de mejor actor son Ryan Gosling, por "La La Land"; Casey Affleck, por "Manchester By The Sea", Jake Gyllenhaal, por "Nocturnal Animals"; Andrew Garfield, por "Hacksaw Ridge"; y Viggo Mortensen, por su papel en "Captain Fantastic".

Las candidatas a mejor actriz en la 70ª edición de los Bafta son Emma Stone, por "La La Land"; Amy Adams, por "Arrival"; Emily Blunt, por su interpretación en "The Girl on The Train"; la protagonista de "Jackie", Natalie Portman, y Meryl Streep, por "Florence Foster Jenkins".

Optan a mejor película británica "I, Daniel Blake"; "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", dirigida por David Yates con guión de la escritora JK Rowling, "Notes on Blindness", de James Spinney y Peter Middleton; "American Honey", de Andrea Arnold; "Denial", dirigida por Mick Jackson; y "Under The Shadow", de Babak Anvari.

Los premios Bafta, que concede la Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y Televisivas y son considerados la antesala de los Oscar de Hollywwod, se concederán el próximo 12 de febrero en una ceremonia en Londres presentada por el actor Stephen Fry.

LISTA DE NOMINACIONES:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

• "La La Land"

• "I, Daniel Blake"

• "Arrival"

• "Manchester by the sea"

• "Moonlight"



MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

• "American Honey"

• "Denial"

• "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

• "I, Daniel Blake"

• "Notes on Blindness"

• "Under the Shadow"



MEJOR DIRECTOR

• Denis Villeneuve, "Arrival"

• Ken Loach, "I, Daniel Blake"

• Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

• Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

• Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"



MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

• Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw"

• Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

• Jake Gyllenhaal, "Nocturnal Animals"

• Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

• Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"



MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

• Amy Adams, "Arrival"

• Emily Blunt, "The Girl on the Train"

• Emma Stone, "La La Land"

• Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

• Natalie Portman, "Jackie"



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

• Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"

• Dev Patel, "Lion"

• Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

• Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jones"

• Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

• Hayley Squires, "I, Daniel Blake"

• Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

• Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

• Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

• Viola Davis, "Fences"



MEJOR INTÉRPRETE REVELACIÓN

• Anya Taylor-Joy

• Laia Costa

• Lucas Hedges

• Tom Holland

• Ruth Negga



MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

• "Hell or High Water"

• "I, Daniel Blake"

• "La La Land"

• "Manchester by the Sea"

• "Moonlight"



MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

• "Arrival"

• "Hacksaw Ridge"

• "Hidden Figures"

• "Lion"

• "Nocturnal Animals"



MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

• "13th"

• "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years"

• "The Eagle Huntress"

• "Notes on Blindness"

• "Weiner"



MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

• "Finding Dory"

• "Kubo and the Two Strings"

• "Moana"

• "Zootropolis"



MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

• "Dheepan"

• "Julieta"

• "Mustang"

• "Son of Saul"

• "Toni Erdmann"



MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

• "Arrival"

• "Jackie"

• "La La Land"

• "Lion"

• "Nocturnal Animals"



MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

• "Arrival"

• "Hell or High Water"

• "La La Land"

• "Lion"

• "Nocturnal Animals"



MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

• "Allied"

• "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

• "Florence Foster Jenkins"

• "Jackie"

• "La La Land"



MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

• "Arrival"

• "Doctor Strange"

• "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

• "The Jungle Book"

• "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"