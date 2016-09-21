Marion Cotillard niega romance con Brad Pitt

Marion Cotillard rechazó los rumores de que esté involucrada románticamente con Brad Pitt. AP / ARCHIVO
Además la actriz francesa anunció que está esperando su segundo bebé
LOS ÁNGELES, ESTADOS UNIDOS (21/SEP/2016).- Marion Cotillard anunció su embarazo el miércoles y rechazó los rumores de que esté involucrada románticamente con Brad Pitt.
La actriz ganadora del Oscar afirmó en un comunicado colocado en Instagram que no está "acostumbrada a comentar sobre cosas como esta, ni a tomarlas en serio, pero como esta situación está creciendo y afectando a gente a la que amo, tengo que hablar".
Cotillard refrendó su relación con el actor Guillaume Canet. La pareja tiene un hijo de 5 años y ella indicó que esperan un bebé.
La actriz francesa protagoniza junto con Pitt el thriller romántico "Allied", ambientado en la Segunda Guerra Mundial, el cual será estrenado pronto.
Varios reportes en los medios insinuaron que una relación amorosa entre la estrella de "La Vie en Rose" y Pitt es la razón por la que Angelina Jolie solicitó divorciarse del actor.
Cotillard dice esperar que ambos "hallen la paz en este momento tan agitado".
This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up. Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love Marion Ceci sera la première et seule réaction que j'aurai concernant la déferlante inouïe qui à commencé il y a de ça 24 heures et à laquelle je suis mêlée malgré moi. Je n'ai pas pour habitude de commenter ni de prendre au sérieux le tas d'absurdités déversées à mon sujet mais la situation prenant une telle tournure et affectant des gens que j'aime, je me dois de m'exprimer. Pour commencer, j'ai rencontré il y a quelques années l'homme de ma vie , le père de notre fils et du bébé que nous attendons aujourd'hui. Il est mon amour, mon meilleur ami et le seul homme dont j'ai besoin. Ensuite, à ceux qui me prétendent dévastée, je vais très bien merci. Ce genre d'inventions aberrantes ne m'affectent en aucun cas. Et pour finir, à la "presse", à tous les haters, trolls et consorts qui ont le jugement si rapide je vous souhaite sincèrement... un prompt rétablissement. Ceci dit et un peu plus sérieusement, je souhaite à Angelina et Brad, deux personnes pour qui j'ai un profond respect, de trouver la paix dans ce moment tumultueux. Avec tout mon amour. Marion
