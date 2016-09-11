Kate Upton critica protesta de Dolphins durante himno

La modelo está comprometida con el abridor de los Tigres de Detroit, Justin Verlander. AP / ARCHIVO
Escribe en Instagram sobre los jugadores que se arrodillaron durante la ceremonia
NUEVA YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS (12/SEP/2016).- La super modelo Kate Upton criticó a los cuatro jugadores de los Dolphins de Miami que se arrodillaron durante el himno nacional, escribiendo en Instagram que sus acciones eran "una deshonra a aquellas personas que han servido y actualmente sirven a nuestro país".
Los jugadores Arian Foster, Jelani Jenkins, Michael Thomas y Kenny Stills colocaron la rodilla derecha en tierra mientras se entonaba el himno antes del partido en que los Dolphins perdieron 12-10 ante los Seahawks el domingo en Seattle.
Su decisión de no ponerse de pie durante el himno fue la más reciente en una serie de protestas de deportistas profesionales en las últimas semanas, que comenzaron con el quarterback de los 49ers de San Francisco Colin Kaepernick el mes pasado en la pretemporada.
Upton, quien está comprometida con el abridor de los Tigres de Detroit Justin Verlander, condenó las acciones de los jugadores de los Dolphins como "más horribles" porque ocurrieron en el 15to aniversario de los ataques terroristas del 11 de septiembre.
"No puedo imaginar que múltiples personas permanezcan sentadas durante el himno nacional en el aniversario del 11 de Septiembre", escribió Upton. "Las lecciones del 11/9 deberían enseñarnos que si nos unimos, el mundo puede ser un lugar mejor y más pacífico".
